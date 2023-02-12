The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway honors Days of our Lives alum Cody Longo after his death

The Young and the Restless beauty Melissa Ordway has paid tribute to her friend Cody Longo following the sudden death of the Days of our Lives alum.

The other day news broke that Cody had passed away at age 34.

Days fans may recall he played Nicholas Alamain briefly back in 2011.

The Y&R star knows Cody from working together on the Nick at Nite show Hollywood Heights.

Melissa took to social media to honor her friend and costar following the sad news of his passing.

She kept her words short and sweet but filled with emotion as she looked back on that time in her life working with Cody.

Taking to Instagram, Melissa shared four photos of her and Cody from Hollywood Heights. Two pictures were just of them in scenes. Another was from a press event, and the final was a poster advertising the series.

“At a loss for words at the passing of Cody Longo. We went on a wild, 80 episode adventure together called Hollywood Heights. So many memories and lots of laughs. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children and family,” Melissa wrote as the caption on her Instagram post.

Cody played rock superstar Eddie Duran on the show, while Melissa played his not-so-faithful girlfriend, Chloe Carter, on Hollywood Heights.

The coming-of-age show follows a high school senior whose dreams of becoming a singer come true after she wins a songwriting completion sponsored by Eddie. It’s a classic ordinary girl who falls in love with a celebrity, and as their lives intertwine, they also change forever.

Hollywood Heights star a few other soap opera stars. One Life to Live alum Brittany Underwood. All My Children alum Shannon Kane and Another World and As The World Turns alum, Grayson McCouch were all on the show.

Melissa’s former The Young and the Restless costars Hunter King and Robert Adamson also appeared on the Nick at Nite series.

Days of our Lives alum Cody Longo dead at age 34

According to his rep, Alex Gittelson, Cody passed away on February 8. The actor was found dead in his Austin, Texas, home. Cody’s survived by his wife Stephanie and their children, Lyla, 7, Elijah, 5, and Noah, 18 months.

Although the cause of death has yet to be released, Cody has been battling demons over the past decade. E! News reported that he’d had some personal and legal issues over the past few years. Cody struggled with alcohol, even getting arrested for a DUI a few years ago. However, Cody had been focused on spending time and healing until his death.

The actor’s also remembered for his roles in the TV shows Make It or Break It and Nashville and the film Bring It On: Fight to the Finish with Christina Milian.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock. The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.