Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Gabi and Stefan’s party chaos, suspicious Abe, and Nicole worries

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease a whole lot of craziness on the show.

With only one week until July sweeps, Days is setting the stage for a must-see month.

A lot is going down in Salem these days, including some kidnappings, a little brainwashing, and a fake son.

Yes, you read that right: a fake son, courtesy of Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles) after Abe (James Reynolds) demands his kid.

Whitley brings in Jerry (Terrell Ransom Jr.) to play the part of Abe’s son, but Abe isn’t convinced and calls them both out.

Before the week ends, Abe makes another bold move that throws Whitley for a serious loop, as he knows this isn’t his life.

Stefan and Gabi’s engagement party drama

In true soap opera fashion, Gabi (Camila Banus0 and Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) engagement party brings chaos.

After a botched attempt to kidnap Megan (Miranda Wilson), Harris (Steve Burton) uses the party for his next try. However, Kate (Lauren Koslow) begins to question whether Harris is up for the task.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) returns thanks to Li (Remington Hoffman), so fans can expect the plan to brainwash Stefan to be put into motion. This, too, plays out at the party and doesn’t go as Li, Megan, or Dr. Role hoped.

Megan has her hands full next week, keeping Dimitri (Peter Porte) focused on marrying Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) at bay.

There’s also the pesky issue of EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) in the DiMera wine cellar. Kirsten and EJ fear they may not get out of the situation. That’s not true, though, and it all goes down at the engagement party.

Nicole, Rafe, and Eli fear the worst

While EJ fights to escape his kidnapping, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) grows concerned about his behavior, expressing her fears to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). At the end of the week, Nicole deals with a pregnancy scare with Eric (Greg Vaughan) by her side.

The experience has Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) pushing Eric to have a baby. Sloan even turns to her brother Colin (Jasper Newman) for help, which costs her, of course.

Over with Rafe (Galen Gering), he and Eli (Lamon Archey) find evidence regarding Abe that leaves them questioning if the worst hasn’t happened. When Paulina (Jackée Harry) demands answers about the case, they hesitate to show her the new evidence.

Other Days tidbits

Rafe and Jada (Elia Cantu) continue to avoid the mounting sexual tension between them.

One couple not denying their feelings is Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy (Victoria Grace). However, he makes her an offer that just might change that.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander (Paul Telfer) is skeptical of Gwen and Dimitri’s relationship after learning the latter proposed. Xander has his own life love problems to deal with after a talk with Chloe forces them to face their true feelings for Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.