Lisa Rinna slams Days of our Lives working environment amid Albert Alarr scandal

Days of our Lives alum Lisa Rinna has slammed the working environment on the hit Peacock soap opera amid the Albert Alarr scandal.

This week, news broke that co-executive producer Albert was under investigation after misconduct allegations were reported in March.

These claims came after a round of layoffs that many felt targeted women only.

According to Deadline, Albert has been accused of bullying, being vulgar, inappropriate touching, and crass behavior, just to name a few, because there are several more examples.

In light of news about Albert’s behavior, Lisa used social media to share her own experience on a set she once called home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum didn’t mince words to put Albert on blast.

Lisa Rinna calls Days of our Lives working conditions ‘disgusting’

On Wednesday, Lisa took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the story about Albert, writing “Karma is a b***h” across his face.

The actress went on to reveal the awful environment surrounding her return as Bill Reed, a role Lisa had played on and off since 1992 when she appeared on Beyond Salem Chapter One.

“Well, this took a long time… the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn’t do a thing until now, it seems,” she expressed.

Wow she’s got the lips & the balls apparently. Go Lisa Rinna 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6wbw37H4Sq — Lacretia Lyon (@lacretialyon) July 25, 2023

Later, Lisa used Threads to speak out more and call for action to protect the younger cast members who may not stand up for themselves.

RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna won’t go back to Days of our Lives

During her stint on Beyond Salem, Lisa spoke to producers and Sony Pictures HR about the working conditions on set. Lisa admitted to being afraid for the younger cast members that work there consistently.

It has been revealed that Albert received a written warning, and action has been taken to secure a safer work environment on set. However, Albert still works on Days of our Lives, and Lisa doesn’t feel it’s enough.

“I’m glad to see that they have done some kind of investigation but sounds like that’s not enough. No one should have to work under those hostile conditions. Sad that the show has gone there. I was sad two years ago and at the time I said I would never go back. I’m sad now. I loved playing Billie Reed,” Lisa stated. “Protect the young actors. They are afraid to speak out. I on the other hand, I am not afraid.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Threads

Lisa Rinna has become known for stirring the pot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This week, though, Lisa’s sharing her story to back up claims of a hostile work environment he created at Days of our Lives due to the Albert Alarr scandal.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.