Lisa Rinna mistaken for ‘drag queen’ as she debuts supersized lips

Lisa Rinna is known for having large lips, but they looked even more supersized in a recent video, so much so, in fact, that she got mistaken for a “drag queen.”

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was gearing up for another Rinna Beauty promo, but her post did not have the effect she intended.

Lisa has been booked and busy since she bid goodbye to her eight-year stint on the popular Bravo show.

In March, she graced the cover of CR Fashion Book, and in May, she appeared on the cover of ES Magazine. Before that, she was featured in Paper Magazine.

Furthermore, she’s also been strutting her stuff on the runway, and to top it all off, she’s set to make her debut in the upcoming season of American Horror Stories.

Let’s just say Lisa’s pockets have not been hurting, but she did lose her hefty Bravo paycheck, so now she’s laser-focused on promoting her brand.

Lisa Rinna debuted supersized lips in a promo for her beauty brand

Lisa posted a now-deleted video on social media as she prepped for a Rinna Beauty shoot, but the clip was already reshared online.

The snap showed the RHOBH alum in a sheer black bodysuit with a leather crop top worn underneath while rocking a long brunette wig.

Lisa’s hairstylist was making last-minute fixes to her hair, and her makeup artist was dabbing fresh powder on her face, but it was Lisa’s lips that caught everyone’s attention.

She was wearing glossy red lipstick from her beauty brand, and her lips appeared larger than normal.

After the video was posted by @the_bravo_chicks on Instagram, the comment section got very rowdy, very fast!

RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna was mistaken for a ‘drag queen’ in her recent video

It was very hard to ignore Lisa’s larger-than-life lips, and people noted that at first glance, they assumed the video was of a “drag queen.”

“I thought this was a video of a drag queen 🤷‍♀️,” wrote one commenter.

“I thought this person was a drag queen,” reiterated someone else.

Another comment read, “I thought she was a drag queen.”

Someone reasoned that the 60-year-old “looks like a cartoon! Those lips are awful.”

“Honestly thought this was a funny Snapchat filter until she turned her head and it stayed on 😳 ” exclaimed someone else.

What do you think of Lisa’s supersized pout? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.