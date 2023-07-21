Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Gwen busts Leo and Dimitri, saving Abe, and wedding chaos

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that July sweeps are going out with a bang.

It’s the final week of sweeps month, and Days intends to fill it with jaw-dropping moments that will leave fans talking for weeks.

Two weddings are going down in Salem, which means chaos explodes as interruptions may or may not prevent the final I Do’s.

The Abe (James Reynolds) kidnapping storyline finally wraps up next week, thank goodness!

More baby drama looms now that Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is supposedly pregnant with Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) baby.

Plus, the fallout of Brady (Eric Martsolf) pulling a gun on Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has Belle (Martha Madison) doing the impossible: reasoning with Kristen.

Wedding season in Salem

The rushed wedding of Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Dimitri (Peter Porte) is planned for next week. However, red flags go off for Gwen when she spies Dimitri getting too close for comfort with her bestie Leo (Greg Rikaart).

Dimitri and Leo manage to ease Gwen’s mind. Unfortunately, it doesn’t last long because Gwen finds scandalous texts from Dimitri to Leo, leaving Gwen angry and confused about her wedding.

Speaking of weddings, Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) are ready to tie the knot again. However, with Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) and Megan (Miranda Wilson), on the loose, Days of our Lives fans can expect this wedding to go anything but smoothly.

Finding Abe and Lani

The walls close in on Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles) now that Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John (Drake Hogestyn) know Abe’s alive and she’s holding him hostage.

Whitley goes off the deep end, suffering a mental break that lands her a visit from Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) rush Lani (Sal Stowers) to the hospital. Lani makes a full recovery but will head back to prison before the week is over.

Abe is also rescued and finally gets the medical attention he needs. It sounds like Abe will get at least some of his memory back right before Lani leaves for prison.

More Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) learn that Sloan and Eric are expecting a baby.

The news leaves Nicole rattled, but she has her own baby to worry about. New tests need to be run on her baby, which sends Sloan into panic mode to protect her secret.

Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) confides in Theo (Cameron Johnson), while Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) once again interrupts a romantic moment between Chd and Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama!! Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.