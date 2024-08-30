RHOBH viewers ready for new season as fall promo teases feud between Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is returning this fall and fans of the franchise are looking forward to what’s in store.

Viewers will see a few fresh faces alongside Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, and newcomer Bozoma Saint John joined by friends Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly.

Bravo wet our palettes with a mini teaser of what we can expect in Season 14, and it wasn’t much but it will do for now.

There’s a heated moment between Sutton and Dorit in the teaser and people are already predicting a win for Sutton.

We also spotted OG Kyle Richards in the mix, featured in a tearful scene likely involving her split from Mauricio Umansky.

Meanwhile, #RHOBH is now trending on X, as viewers react to the tiny snippet and we kick off a countdown for the show’s fall premiere.

RHOBH Season 14 is set for a fall premiere

Bravo dropped a teaser of their fall TV lineup with RHOBH set for a premiere along with the Potomac, New York, and the Salk Lake City franchises.

We didn’t get a date for Beverly Hills, but we got a snippet of what to expect when the glamorous franchise returns to TV.

In one scene, Dorit gets shady with Sutton calling her out for being fake. In the clip, the mom of two points to Sutton and tells her “This is not real.”

“This is as real as it gets” retorts Sutton.

The teaser also features an outdoor group scene where things get very emotional for Kyle.

“I’m done! I’m not doing this anymore,” the OG exclaims tearfully.

The reaction seemingly shocks Garcelle, who responds, “Wow” as Kyle walks out on the women.

Viewers react to the mini teaser as they get ready for the new season

RHOBH viewers are already on X reacting to the teaser that Bravo just dropped.

“Omg yay I’m so hype bruh #rhobh #rhop #rhony #rhoslc,” an X user wrote.

Someone commented on Kyle’s scene, noting that the OG is always “running off in tears” adding “her schtick is so old and tired. She’s exhibit number one for why we need term limits on Housewives. #RHOBH.”

An excited RHOBH viewer posted the teaser and wrote, “Dorit & Sutton having a full blown feud YEARS after not liking & tolerating each other… my prayers have been answered cuz Sutton spared her soooo many times & I’ve had it! #RHOBH.”

Someone also warned Dorit, noting, “Everyone who has feuded with Sutton has left the show. Rinna, Crystal, Diana, Annemarie, and Teddi. Her power! #RHOBH.”

Are you eager for the return of RHOBH? Which diamond holder are you most excited to see in Season 14?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.