Sutton Stracke gets heat from Dorit Kemsley for ‘mean-spirited’ rumor about PK

Sutton Stracke’s shady confessional moment is coming back to haunt her in Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and they’re taking it to the streets.

She got called out for a “mean-spirited” comment about Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and let’s just say her castmate was not amused.

Dorit chastised her co-star for perpetuating a rumor that PK had been unfaithful to her.

In 2021, PK was pulled over for suspicion of DUI, but, no official charges were filed against the British native.

However, early in Season 13, Sutton stated in her confessional that she heard a rumor about the incident that happened a few years ago.

“The only thing that I’ve ever heard about PK and Dorit was the night PK got pulled over for a DUI, he may have or may not have had a woman in the car with him,” said the outspoken 52-year-old.

Now, Sutton is facing backlash for those comments.

Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley take it to the streets during the RHOBH reunion

We knew Sutton would be in the hot seat at the reunion since she had some memorable moments this season, but we forgot about her shady comment towards PK.

However, Dorit did not forget, and she called out Sutton in a sneak peek for Part 2 of the RHOBH reunion.

When host Andy Cohen asked where Sutton heard the rumor,” she responded, “The streets told me…I didn’t say it was true.”

“Look, did I say it? Yes, and I apologize, and honestly, I got a spanking for it,” Sutton later added.

That “spanking” was from PK, who has since clapped back on social media and accused The Sutton Concept founder of spreading “blatant lies” about him to boost her career.

Meanwhile, Dorit didn’t let Sutton off the hook despite the apology.

“You know, it’s just really mean-spirited, ugly comments,” said Dorit.

Sutton Stracke claps back at Dorit

Meanwhile, it seems Sutton isn’t the only one with her ear to the streets.

She also called out Dorit for making a few shady comments during the season.

Early on, Dorit insinuated that the Southern Belle had a drinking problem, and Andy Cohen brought that up at the reunion.

“I think ‘vodka in the coffee’ thing was pretty mean-spirited,” reasoned Sutton.

As Dorit attempted to defend herself, Sutton interjected, “Well, the streets must have told you that.”

Tune in for Part 2 of the reunion tonight to see Sutton and Dorit’s

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.