RHOBH spoilers: Dorit and PK are fed up with each other

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spoilers tease fans get a good look at the marriage troubles between Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley.

It’s been a season full of marital struggles for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky on RHOBH.

However, they aren’t the only married couple facing some tough times.

Dorit mentioned this season that she and PK have struggled since the home invasion.

Thanks to the latest preview for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, fans can see how bad things are for the couple.

They are definitely not on the same page, and a counseling session further proves that point.

Dorit Kemsley and Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley are fed up with each other on RHOBH

In the video footage, PK and Dorit meet with a therapist at their house, which quickly goes south. After the therapist talks to Dorit about her PTSD triggers, PK chimes in, revealing there are certain behaviors he considers obnoxious, not PTSD.

Translation: PK feels Dorit is being too high maintenance at times and blaming it on her trauma. Flashbacks to their Pretty Woman-style date are shown to prove precisely what PK is talking about, with Dorit upset he didn’t get the presidential suite.

Dorit’s confessional features her sharing that PK has become harsh and mean with her in recent years. It’s a quality in her husband that Dorit doesn’t like at all.

In his confessional, PK brings up Dorit being so high maintenance, which bothers him.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley calls out PK Kemsely

PK saying her PTSD is obnoxious lights a fire under Dorit, who accuses him of reaching. They fight in front of the therapist and keep cutting each other off.

When Dorit gets to speak her piece, she calls him out. It’s hard for Dorit to admit she’s not the same as before the home invasion.

The therapist can see things are getting tense and has Dorit tell PK what she needs from him, which is pretty simple. If she’s triggered, Dorit wants PK to know he should comfort her.

Via her confessional, Dorit admits PK is coming up short regarding being there for her during this wrong time.

There’s definitely some drama going on between PK and Doirt. Be sure to tune in to find out how this counseling session ends.

