Garcelle Beauvais reveals son Jax won’t return to RHOBH following social media bullying

When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for Season 14 in the fall, we’ll see a little less of Garcelle Beauvais’s family.

During an appearance on the Pop Culture Moms podcast, the mother of three revealed that her son Jax would not be back on the show again.

“Right before this season, Jax said to me, ‘Mom, I can’t do it anymore. It was too negative for me.’ I respected that, and so he’s not on this season at all,” she dished.

Social media trolls bullied the 16-year-old while Season 12 of the long-running reality series was airing.

That was the same season that Garcelle’s co-star, Erika Jayne, called out the teenager at a cast party.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Garcelle revealed that she leaves it up to her sons to decide whether they want to appear on the show.

“When that happened with Jax, it blew my mind because nobody deserves it. Nobody’s kids deserve it,” the actor added.

“But I thought, you know, he’s doing this because of me and it’s our family. And it was his first week of high school,” she continued.

“And for him to be subjected to such ugliness and such, it was just horrible. It was horrible.”

Garcelle thanks Teresa Giudice for her support

Garcelle gave props to Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, who she says reached out to her after hearing about Jax being the subject of vitriol from the show’s fans.

“She reached out to me, she was so cool, I’m getting goosebumps just saying it, like, she really came out and supported me –– more so than people in my cast, honestly,” Garcelle said on the podcast.

Garcelle is returning for her fifth season on RHOBH alongside returning cast members Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke.

Newcomer Bozoma Saint John and friends Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly will join them.

Production has been keeping storylines for the season under lock and key, which makes sense because many plot points leak out months in advance and it spoils the fun.

Some videos from early in filming show Kyle, Dorit, and Sutton arguing, so there will definitely be drama.

We don’t know how long it will last.

RHOBH Season 14 should be an improvement

Season 13 was a frustrating low for the series, with fans calling out the lack of exciting storylines.

Parting ways with Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley should send the series in a different direction, but we hope it was worth saying goodbye to them.

Crystal was finally coming into her own as a cast member, and Annemarie seemed desperate to make waves in the friend group so she could have excelled with another chance.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 will premiere on Bravo in the fall. You can Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.