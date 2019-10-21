Days of our Lives time jump: When should fans tune in for the iconic event?

Days of our Lives will experience a time jump in the next couple of weeks. The NBC soap is venturing into unchartered territory for daytime.

Time jumps have been experienced several times on prime time shows. Pretty Little Liars, One Tree Hill, and Desperate Housewives are a few examples of dramas that had success with fast-forwarding several years.

In a recent interview with MediaWeek, executive producer Ken Corday talked about the event. The time jump will begin as part of DOOL’s 54th-anniversary celebration, on Friday, November 8th.

“Let’s just say that the Friday cliffhanger is so gobsmacking, we are now trying to figure out how we can top it for our 55th anniversary next year,” he said

Corday also revealed fans might want to view the time jump more along the lines of how This Is Us goes back and forth in time. The executive producer teased all the back and forth, like on the NBC hit drama, will allow Days of our Lives to bring back a few characters.

Now he did not say the soap opera is adapting the full-on style of This Is Us. Nor did Corday reveal if the new style will be permanent. However, there will no doubt be questions that need to be answered by going back to revisit the missing year.

Corday is, of course, keeping all the details of the time jump under wraps. He did insinuate that when fans tune in on Monday, November 11th, they will find a whole new Salem. The man in charge also indicated a big reveal on New Year’s too.

Not only does the time jump coincide with the DOOL anniversary, but it is also kicking off just in time for November sweeps. Fans have come to expect shocking twists and big revelations during sweeps months.

Days of our Lives appears to be on track to deliver those must-see moments.

Several rumors are floating around regarding storylines that will emerge from the time jump. One idea that will likely come to light, is a good old classic soap opera baby switch story.

Both Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) are pregnant. Sarah is hiding her pregnancy from baby daddy Eric (Greg Vaughan). Kristen believes she is pregnant with Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) baby. Dr. Rolf (William Utay) is involved in Kristen’s pregnancy though, and his involvement always spells trouble.

The show seems to be moving in the direction of a Sarah and Kristen baby switch story. Although the time jump could blow that theory completely out of the water.

What are your thoughts on DOOL experience a time jump?

