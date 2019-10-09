This Is Us star Timothy Omundson’s stroke: What happened and why the role was created for him

Psych star Timothy Omundson returned to television on This Is Us last night, two years after suffering a life-changing stroke.

In 2017, Omundson disappeared from the spotlight after having a stroke that forced him into years of recovery. Details regarding the severity of the stroke or his condition have been kept private by the actor.

Although he has shared positive updates on social media since his stroke, Omundson has yet to talk specifics regarding his ordeal. One thing is for sure. The talented actor has been fighting to get back to work.

His dream came true thanks to This Is Us show creator Dan Fogelman, who wrote the role of Gregory specifically for Omundson. Fogelman mirrored the character off of the actor’s real-life struggle after his stroke. The creator was inspired by Omundson and felt his story needed to be told, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Gregory is Toby and Kate’s new neighbor. Kate, who is dealing with her weight issues, begins to bond with the grumpy man over their difficult journeys. The two appear to soften towards each other at the end of the episode, alluding to a possible future friendship.

In true, This Is Us fashion how long Omundson will be on the show is being kept under wraps. However, since Fogelman specifically created the part the part for Omundson, there is probably a grander storyline coming this season.

Welcome back my friend. You are an inspiration and television is better when you’re on it. #ThisIsUs https://t.co/GAmFlLI0iR — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) October 8, 2019

Along with returning to TV on the NBC show, Omundson is set to appear in Psych: The Movie 2. He will reprise his role as Detective. Carlton “Lassie” Lassiter in the film. It is set to drop on NBC Universal’s new streaming service, Peacock next year.

Although Gregory came in as an unlikeable man, fans quickly learned of his challenges. There were a couple of heartfelt moments between Gregory and Kate that hopefully will continue throughout Season 4.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.