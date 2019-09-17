Is Bo Brady coming back to Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives fans have never gotten over the departure of handsome good guy Bo (Peter Reckell). Even though he tragically died in the arms of his one true love, the hope that he can, and will, somehow return to Salem is strong among the DOOL fan base.

Bo debuted in 1983 and exited in 2015. In between, he had great adventures with his best friend and fellow Merchant Marine, Patch (Stephen Nichols) and forged an ever-lasting bond with his Fancy Face, Hope (Kristian Alfonso).

Along the way, he learned that the town’s titan of mean, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), was his biological father.

Today, Victor and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) had a conversation about Bo, no doubt stirring up fans’ desire to see the one and only Bo back in action.

Victor wants Bope’s daughter Ciara (Victoria Konefal) to take over the family business. And that’s why he explains to Maggie, he tried to strangle her boyfriend Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). It’s a long story!

At any rate, Maggie tells him Bo would be shocked by his bad behavior, no matter the reason. Victor disagrees, and when exasperated Maggie leaves him to stew in his juices, poor Victor looks fondly at Bo’s picture. Victor will make sure that Bo’s daughter is taken care of!

We all know that Victor almost always gets what he wants, but bringing Bo back to life is a stretch, even for him.

Or is it? Dr. Rolf (William Utay) is in town and his reputation as a life-giver is second to none. Vivian (Robin Strasser) is currently back from the dead thanks to him!

If Bo does return, and that is pure speculation, it would almost certainly be a recast. When he left, Reckell made it clear that playing Bo was a joy, but it was time for him to move on.

Would the DOOL faithful accept a new Bo? That remains to be seen, but in reality, there’s only one way to find out!

