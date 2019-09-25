Days of our Lives spoilers: A jump in time means Salem skips a year!

Shortly. Days of our Lives fans may be confused about what year it is since the show is planning an epic, unheard of, never-done-before, storytelling stunt that will have your head spinning.

According to DOOL, this upcoming surprise is, “A twist never before seen in daytime drama!”

There will be a major jump forward in time for the residents of Salem, meaning one day the storylines you love are familiar, and the next day everything, and everyone, has fast-forwarded one whole year.

Seriously.

There are few to no details about how this mega storytelling switcheroo takes place, nor who is affected and how. What we do know is that it takes place this fall, meaning any day now!

What could this mean for your favorite characters?

The plot possibilities are endless and fascinating. First of all, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) just learned she’s pregnant, but Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) plans to steal her embryo.

Will there be one or more new babies in Salem soon? Is this a woman’s dream or what—one day pregnant, the next day there’s a baby in the crib with no hint of childbirth!

At the moment, both Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) are in the hospital and at death’s door. Who will survive?

As far as bad girls go, it’s been teased that Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) returns, so is she entrenched and entangled with vixen and former fellow Bayview patient, Jordan (Chrishell Hartley)?

There are so many questions to be answered, and so many ways the show can take this fantabulous twisty turn. Are Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) married?

Who is Gabi (Camila Banus) with since we know that Stefan (Brandon Barash) is leaving the show?

Could Rope be a thing again?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.