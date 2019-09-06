Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Eve goes on a rampage, Sarah is pregnant, and Nicole confronts Kristen

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise a bundle of soaptastic drama is ahead as someone discovers there’s a bun in the over, mortal enemies lock horns, and a murder is interrupted.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is in a fine pickle as she is in between men but definitely with a baby. Eric (Greg Vaughan) has given her mixed signals about whatever it is they have going on, and her hubby is long gone. Should she tell her mom, tell Eric, or just stuff her feelings and figure out how to be a single mom?

Of course, Eric would do the right thing, but probably out of pity versus any real love.

Meanwhile, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is back large and in charge and not about to let anyone get in her way. That includes Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) who’s at the very top of her spite list. You do not want to miss the moment these two ferocious ladies lock horns and go for the gold.

The normally placid Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and peaceful Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) have their worlds rocked by a jaw-dropping and unexpected arrival. Could it be another of Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) half-dead, half-alive medical mysteries?

Elsewhere, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is about to meet his maker. Victor (John Aniston) has had enough of The Necktie Killer’s presence and is motivated to act on impulse. Ben looks like a goner with his eyes bugging out, but in the nick of time heroic Brady (Eric Martsolf) waltzes into the crime scene in progress. Will he stop Victor or help him?

Bloodthirsty vengeance must be floating in the Salem air because Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser) is having similar thoughts about her enemy Kate (Lauren Koslow). Of course, it would be a case of turnabout is fair play, as Kate tried to off Vivian during her last foray into town.

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) acts like a very sore loser where Jack (Matthew Ashford) is concerned. She found him in the ether, with nary an idea of who he was, then brought him back to town and made him into a new man. When her grand plan takes a u-turn, look for the hot-blooded blonde to unleash her claws and exact revenge!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.