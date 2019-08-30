Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Victor turns dark, Vivian returns, and is Nicole back from the dead?

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that the shocks keep on coming as Salemites venture out of town, a mysterious letter is read, and a familiar character rejoins the fold.

Vivian Alamain comes back to her old stomping grounds when the legendary One Life to Live star Robin Strasser resurrects the character on DOOL. She and Stefan (Brandon Barash) will have one heck of a homecoming reunion.

Also haunting Salem is Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay). Do you think these two appearances are related? You bet they are!

Maybe Dr. Rolf can help Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). Things are not looking good for her health and it falls upon Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) to fill in her loved ones on the matriarch’s condition.

Meanwhile, Doug (Bill Hayes) has his hands full as he helps his daughter Hope (Kristian Alfonso) to get through a very difficult task. It involves the late Ted (Gilles Marini) who left something unexpected behind.

What in the world do Jack (Matthew Ashford), Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) find on their trip out of town? The answer will shock and awe you, as well as the rest of Salem!

Later, both Eric and Vivian get themselves in a sticky situation they may not be able to get out of.

Does this have anything to do with the tension going on between Xander (Paul Telfer) and his uncle Victor (John Aniston)? Victor demands something of Xander that even he may not have the stomach for. Look for Victor to return to the dark side! This will not help Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) stay on the wagon. Will Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) be the one to save Xander?

Arianne Zucker makes her long-awaited return to DOOL, but is she Nicole Walker or wearing an astonishing life-like mask that makes her look just like Nicole?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.