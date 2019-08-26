Is Xander leaving Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives have got to be wondering about Xander’s (Paul Telfer) future after the huge reveal that he’s been working with the very much alive Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Let’s face it, if Xander were to depart Salem (again) it would be a lot less beautiful without the muscular and debonair conman.

Xander was nowhere to be seen when Kristen was very unceremoniously unmasked at Jarlena’s anniversary party. In fact, the honoree himself pulled off the latex apparition and wig. John (Drake Hogestyn) left the crowd stunned at the sight of Kristen without her Nicole mask and getup.

She’s done some horrible, deadly things in Salem this time around, and Xander has been her right-hand man in the evil doing. It’s hard to fathom that he would get off while Kristen must pay the piper.

There is one thing going for Xander in his favor. Well, two. First, he’s a Kiriakis and if Uncle Victor (John Aniston) wanted to save him he has the power and resources to do so. Will he put Xander back to work at the mansion trimming hedges?

Second, an explosive DOOL video spoiler reveals that Xander drops the biggest bombshell imaginable this week. He will inform Eric (Greg Vaughan), Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) of a miracle that they will have quite some trouble believing.

Of course, who could blame them? He’s as shady as he is gorgeous and truth-telling seems to be missing from his DNA. But, if what he tells them is true, and he can prove it, his revelation may be enough to redeem him and keep him in town.

Then again, the traitorous act he is about to pull on Kristen could prove his undoing. If Xander does indeed sell out Kristen, will his act of conscience cost him his life or his freedom?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.