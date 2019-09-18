Who is Jordan Ridgeway on Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives fans wondering who Jordan (Chrishell Hartley) is after yesterday’s shocking episode can be forgiven given the major change in the character’s attitude and trajectory.

Is it possible that mad scientist Dr. Rolf (William Utay) has somehow created an anti-Jordan? Anything is possible in Salem!

But seriously, Jordan has undergone a striking transformation since her early days as a sweet physical therapist.

Who exactly is Jordan now? She’s still Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) sister and allegedly baby David’s mother. But during her most recent sighting, she was anything but sisterly to poor Ben.

She has just returned from Bayview, where she was sent to rehab after trying to kill Ben’s girlfriend Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Before this, Jordan had returned to Salem after an absence, convinced that Ben is a dangerous person who no one should be around. Well, he is also known as the Necktie Killer, so she may have a point.

But, Ben seems to have redeemed himself while she’s gone off the rails.

Based on her latest appearance, Jordan 2.0 has not changed one bit. Poor Ben came to see the baby that Jordan says is hers, currently being looked after by Rafe (Galen Gering).

He had the idea to take his nephew and Ciara to the lake and get to know him better, but Rafe opened the door and informed him he has no access to the boy. Why? His sister has decided that Ben will play no part in her son’s life.

Ciara is furious and calls Jordan a beotch. Oops, Jordan heard every word because she was lurking in the corner.

The mad mom showed herself to the stunned duo and corrected Ciara, saying she is in fact in charge.

What has happened to the sweet girl who once sacrificed her happiness to protect her brother Ben from an abusive dad?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your Days of our Lives news alerts!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.