Days of our Lives spoilers: Chrishell Hartley returns as Jordan Ridgeway

Days of our Lives fans have a spectacular span of autumn viewing in the works, and explosive show spoilers reveal that the return of Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) is a part of the jaw-dropping storytelling. Without a doubt, her arrival in town is sure to set tongues wagging.

The million-dollar question is, which version of Jordan comes back to Salem? The first version fans encountered was a mild-mannered physical therapist who only wanted to help people heal, including injured Rafe (Galen Gering).

Somewhere along the way, that urge turned into a dark and twisted desire to hurt people instead of helping them. When we last saw the second coming of Jordan, she was intent on harming Ciara (Victoria Konefal), her brother Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) girlfriend.

She had been through a traumatic experience, one that shifted her moral compass. Her nastiness landed her at Bayview, and she left her baby with Rafe to manage.

Which brings us to the present day. Jordan will soon be set free, presumably rehabilitated. We hope so because if she returns with an agenda, things could take an ugly turn for several Salem residents.

First of all, Ciara will be in the crosshairs as she and Ben are more serious and in love than ever. Will Jordan once again try to save Ben from his true love?

Second, Rafe has made no secret of wanting to be responsible as a legal guardian for baby David. Complicating this wish will be the fact that Jordan is now free and they have a colorful past.

It makes sense that Rafe will offer to have Jordan stay with him and take care of her baby while she gets back on her feet.

The bad Jordan left in February. When the character wings her way back to town on September 17, will she be the same old character, or fully mended and ready to be an upstanding citizen?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.