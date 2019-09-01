Days of our Lives fall season spoilers: Ericole reunion, Jennifer kidnapped, and Victor murders?

Days of our Lives fans can expect a stupendous entrée into the fall season, hot on the heels of a spectacular August sweeps. Marriage, murder, unexpected pregnancy, back from the dead arrivals, and a super-couple reunion are all in the works, and that’s not all!

A jaw-dropping video spoiler teases some amazing events are coming up, with a dash of stupendous and shocking occurrences. Are you ready to discover what takes place in Salem in the coming days and weeks?

Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) heart is broken after her marriage to Rex (Kyle Lowder) crumbled and she turned to a wishy-washy Eric (Greg Vaughan).

In response, she sleeps with the Human Torso, because well, she can! Does this result in a mini six-pack in the oven? Xander (Paul Telfer) thinks so!

Speaking of Eric, he and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) are reunited, the end. Hardly! She comes back from the dead, but does she even remember him?

We all know that Victor (John Aniston) can be a heartless soul when he wants or needs to be, but he hasn’t in such a long time, that you will be shocked when he orders up a murder!

It appears that the Grim Reaper makes a trip to Salem, but will he get what, or rather, who, he came for? Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) could be at death’s door, and her loved ones are inconsolable, even Gabi (Camila Banus) cries.

We probably shouldn’t keep spilling the fantastic beans, but with spoilers like this, it’s impossible, so here it goes—Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) could be on her way back to town!

To top off all of this scintillating action, the show dares to announce that viewers will be treated to, “A twist never before seen in daytime drama!”

What in the world could it be?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.