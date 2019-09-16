Days of our Lives spoilers: Brandon Barash out as Stefan

Days of our Lives fans should expect Brandon Barash to exit the canvas shortly. He stepped into the role of Stefan DiMera after Tyler Christopher left Days of our Lives.

Barash was cast nearly a year ago, back in November 2018, following Christopher’s departure.

It appears that Barash has left the role of Stefan and will be seen into October. After that, it’s anyone’s guess as to the character and actor’s fortune and future.

The rumor mill is running wild about Stefan and Barash’s fate on the NBC sudser!

Why? Only because several back-from-the-dead characters are running around town at the moment, and the man responsible for many of the resurrections, Dr. Rolf (William Utay) is also running wild.

So, if you put two and two together, you come up with a thousand wild scenarios, all of which make sense on the show that had its main character, Marlena (Deidre Hall) possessed by the devil and levitating.

One, Stefan could die a tragic and senseless death and then be brought back from the netherworld by Dr. Rolf.

Two, he could donate his heart to an ailing Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) with the guarantee that Dr. Rolf will insert a suitable one at a later date. Suspended animation if you will.

Former One Life to Live actress Robin Strasser is on the canvas, recast in the role of Stefan’s mother, Vivian Alamain. She is a wild card, having already plugged one character and left her for dead. Of course, this means that Kate (Lauren Koslow) may die and that solves the heart transplant problem.

Then again, if Vivian gets trigger happy and “kills” Stefan, he may be sent to the very lab she has been in for several months, recuperating while coming back to life.

Anything is possible on soaps, and while the word is that Stefan is gone, chatter has it that a mysterious plot is in the works.

Maybe Barash returns as another character entirely?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.