Days of our Lives spoilers: Jennifer and Jack 2.0 emerges

Longtime Days of our Lives fans are in for an extra special treat in the coming days when both Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) are front and center with each other, something that has not occurred much since Eve (Kassie DePaiva) brought Jack to Salem sans his memories.

Jack and Jennifer have endured plenty of ups and downs over the decades, with turbulence a mainstay. They have been married, divorced, and everything in between. Yes, Jack has been back from the dead before!

An incredible video preview takes fans down memory road with these two star-crossed lovers, and although it moves at a rapid pace, diehard fans are sure to spot tons of favorite Jennifer and Jack moments through the years.

The wistful clip starts off with Jennifer saying, “Oh Jack I wish you could remember our life together.” From there, a rapid-fire montage of scenes shows Jack and Jenn in happier times, plus Jack and Eve’s shenanigans against the town, such as the time he ran for mayor.

In the middle of the video, Jennifer is shown tied up, with a knife being held to her throat by a deranged captor.

Can Jack save her before it’s too late?

As the narrator intones, “all the drama has led to this moment …” and we see a stunned Jack starring at Jennifer, afterward saying, “Oh my god I remember you!”

And so it seems that Jack and Jennifer ride happily off into the sunset, the end. Not so fast! Who exactly does he remember? It may be someone other than Jennifer.

After all, his life before his return is a mystery and Eve has insinuated that Jack will get a rude awakening if his memories return.

Could the reunion of the century actually be a fraud?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

