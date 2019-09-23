Days of our Lives spoilers: Is Julie’s new heart beating in a current Salemite?

Days of our Lives fans have watched helplessly as Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) languishes in her hospital bed, desperately in need of a life-saving heart transplant. Unfortunately, someone must die for Julie to live.

Is it possible someone in Salem will end up giving a heart donation? Several possible donors could conceivably provide Julie with the organ donation she needs. Assuming that the character remains on the canvas!

The most obvious donor is Kate (Lauren Koslow) who herself is languishing in a hospital bed. Kate has been put in a dire situation by Vivian (Robin Strasser) who seems intent on finishing the job.

Then there’s Stefan (Brandon Barash). Although he’s in no obvious danger, it has been announced that the character is leaving the canvas. Might his demise provide a much-needed organ donation that keeps Julie alive?

The situation involving Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) is also perilous. Demented Dr. Shah (Piter Marek) has kidnapped her, and Jack (Matthew Ashford) and J.J. (Casey Moss) are in overdrive trying to rescue her. Explosive show spoilers reveal that a showdown is in the works, and this could mean a deadly encounter between any of the characters involved. Might this plot provide Julie with a life-saving heart?

Three Salem women are next to impossible to redeem at this point. Eve (Kassie DePaiva) has proven herself untrustable and unworthy of Jack or anyone else’s love. Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) latest identity theft stunt has left her too far gone down the rabbit hole, and Vivian has been reduced to a cold-blooded conscienceless murderer.

All of these three women have a target on their back that screams irredeemable.

Will one of them meet a grisly, untimely demise but live on in Julie?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.