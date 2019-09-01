Days of our Lives spoilers: Julie could die, Vivian is alive, and Stefan is stunned

Days of our Lives fans can wash away the Monday blahs with a super soapy episode of their favorite sudser. Who finds who, who threatens who, and will Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) survive her health scare? Let’s find out!

We last left poor Julie after she tried to apologize to Gabi (Camila Banus) for saying mean things to her. Julie realized that she had been racially insensitive in the past, although she still hated Gabi for marrying a killer!

Gabi was having none of it and walked away even though the older lady appeared to be having a heart attack. Gabi will have an attack of conscience when she finds out what happened, but it could be too late.

Luckily, two people with more sense than chic Gabi come upon the suffering woman and call 911. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) see Julie and immediately recognize she is in trouble. Ciara freaks out because Julie will not wake up or regain consciousness, and this doesn’t look good for her grandmother.

Meanwhile, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) make a shocking discovery while looking for Nicole (Arianne Zucker) in Chicago.

Instead of Nicole, they find Dr. Rolf (William Utay) and Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser) cozy and snug, and back from the dead!

They deny knowing anything about Nicole or her baby until Eric finds a baby blanket.

Vivian does the right thing and calls her son, Stefan (Brandon Barash). He thinks that Kate (Lauren Koslow) killed her, so this will likely go a long way toward these two mending fences. Kate is taunting Stefan that she now calls the shots, but that could all change with Viv’s return.

Elsewhere, once Julie is at the hospital, her loved ones gather. We hope that Julie never leaves Salem, she is a treasure. Will this be a wakeup call for her to mend her sometimes nasty ways?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.