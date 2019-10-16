Who plays Kristen DiMera on Days of our Lives?

Kristen DiMera on Days of our Lives is, without a doubt, a character fans love to hate.

Who plays Kristen on DOOL? That’s a great question because we’re going to be seeing much more of the talented actress who brings the complicated femme fatale to life!

Stacy Haiduk is a soap vet and daytime drama fans will recognize her from the ABC sudser All My Children, as well as NBC’s Another World.

Most recently, she appeared on CBS’s The Young and the Restless. On the sudser, she played Patty Williams and Emily Peterson, and in 2017, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of the mentally unstable Williams.

Haiduk was born in Michigan in April of 1968. Her credits Superboy, The X-Files, Charmed, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, NCIS, seaQuest DSV, Crossing Jordan, Heroes, and Prison Break.

She is currently in the midst of a meaty storyline on Days of our Lives. She’s come back from the dead to terrorize the town’s population. She never was a good girl, but could that be helped with a name like DiMera?

It looked like she would be cooling her jets in jail for her numerous crimes, which included masquerading as Nicole (Arianne Zucker), who herself is back on screen, and back from the dead. Instead, things have done a 180 for the vixen, although appearances may be deceiving.

She has just learned that she is pregnant with Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) baby. Or is she? She was previously infertile and it was Dr. Rolf (William Utay) who informed her of her pregnancy after a round of fertility treatments at his hand.

Many fans are speculating that Rolf is the real father, a fact that would turn Kristen’s life on its ear if true. In the meantime, she is ensconced in the scary Kiriakis mansion awaiting the birth of her baby, and fans are loving every trouble-making minute of her airtime!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.