Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Julie is shocked, Nicole learns a secret, and Victor kills Jordan?

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that secrets and lies are wafting through the autumn Salem air. One titan of industry failed to kill his first choice of enemy, but will he succeed with his second? How will a heart transplant patient react when she learns who has given her a second lease on life?

Let’s get started dishing all of the soapy beans that are fit to print!

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) has been back from the dead and in Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) arms a hot minute and already the lies and deceit are in high gear. Will she ever learn?

Apparently not, as she is conflicted over whether it is better to tell him the truth or lie about a juicy secret she has uncovered.

Victor (John Aniston) is on a revenge roll, the likes of which haven’t been seen in Salem for a while. First, he tried to kill the Necktie Killer who proved he has at least nine lives. Who does Victor turn to next for a taste of wrathful revenge?

Would you believe Jordan (Chrishell Hartley)? What did she ever do to poor Victor? For starters, she has a vendetta against Ciara (Victoria Konefal). As for Ben, he is Ciara’s boyfriend. Victor adores Ciara, and no one better get in her way.

Last time around, Victor was aided and abetted by Xander (Paul Telfer), but this time around the Human Torso is the one who needs help. What in the world does he want from infamous Dr. Rolf (William Utay)?

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) haven’t had the best of luck recently. Next week, Tony astonishes the love of his life, but in a good or a bad way? You can never tell with these two!

Spoiler alert: Keep the tissues handy next week. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) not only pulls through her medical tragedy, but she also awakes to stunning news she may not be able to handle.

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.