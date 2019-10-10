What happened to Hope on Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives fans were screaming, “no, don’t do it!” but Hope couldn’t hear us. Why else in the world would she agree to go into a room alone with villainous Dr. Rolf (William Utay)?

What happened to Hope (Kristian Alfonso) next is not a pretty picture, and it’s a fine mess she’s in now.

Yesterday, Dr. Rolf found her in the chapel praying for Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) who looks set to die without a heart transplant.

Hope is a smart woman and she is strong as nails, but grief can do funny things to people. Which is why we assume she gave that kooky lab rat the time of day.

He prattled on about being the only chance to save Julie, in light of the failure of modern medicine to help. Well, he does have a point. He did just save Kate (Lauren Koslow) with a magic serum, right before her heart was harvested.

He specializes in bringing people back from the dead. Lots of them, many of them walking around Salem as we speak.

He also has done the improbable by making Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) fertile and now pregnant, a seemingly impossible feat. This is something Brady (Eric Martsolf) didn’t see coming!

Is there anything he can’t do?

So maybe it makes sense that Hope would relent and accompany the good doctor to an empty lab at the hospital, with the promise that there he would be able to make magic happen.

What happened next was jaw-dropping and completely unexpected. Or maybe not, given the mad man’s proclivity for huge syringes and surprise.

He grabbed Fancy Face and stuck her with a horse-sized syringe filled with lord knows what and she crumpled like a rag doll.

Oh my. How is this going to save Julie?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.