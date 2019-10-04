Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Rolf grabs Hope, Gabi faces tragedy, and Brady faces off with Victor

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise that you will need plenty of tissues on hand as your favorite characters are faced with drastic and dreadful circumstances. Is it possible that a miracle can pull one or more from the abyss?

If it seems like several DOOL characters have been teetering on death’s door for the past several days you’re right. First, there was Kate (Lauren Koslow), who luckily woke up right before they were about to pluck her heart out and give it to Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Julie is still in dire shape, as is someone else in Salem all of a sudden. Might this person be able to save Julie with an organ donation?

Gabi (Camila Banus) is faced with the unthinkable. After taking a bullet intended for someone else, Stefan (Brandon Barash) will not live.

Elsewhere, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is in the catbird seat, or should we say high chair? She is pregnant and her eternal love Brady (Eric Martsolf) is the daddy.

Next week a gobsmacked Brady enters the lion’s den to break this delicate and unexpected news to Victor (John Aniston).

Elsewhere, two femme fatales must share space, and it remains to be seen if they both make it out alive! Jordan (Chrishell Hartley) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are way too close for comfort.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rolf (William Utay) may have saved Kate with an injection of his magic serum, but the same cannot be said for his brush with Hope (Kristian Alfonso).

Just when you thought he took a turn toward the bright side of the road, he returns true to form with dangerous intent where Fancy Face is concerned.

Despite their best efforts to keep Julie from the Grim Reaper, it looks like all options have been exhausted for her loved ones. Is this the end for the sassy blonde with the heart of gold?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

