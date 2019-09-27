Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Julie faces the end, Gabi is horrified, and Brady on diaper duty

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that no less than life and death and hope and despair fill the lives of your favorite Salem characters. While some characters lie at death’s door, new life threatens to flood the lives of other characters with happiness. Who wins and who loses? Let’s find out!

But first, have you seen Jarlena’s slick new Tide commercial? Who knew they were football fanatics?!

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and her loved ones must confront the fact that her time on earth is drawing closer than ever to an untimely end.

It’s left to her husband, Doug (Bill Hayes) and his daughter Hope (Kristian Alfonso) to tell her news she dreaded hearing. Has the day of reckoning arrived?

In light of her grave situation, brave Julie has a somber talk with her beloved. Her dying wish is a tear-jerker, so have the tissues ready as these legendary life partners in reel life and real-life bring all of their combined and priceless acting chops to the forefront. Trust me, this is Emmy reel material you do not want to miss!

On the flip side of the hourglass, another couple is faced with the happiest news possible—a brand new life between them. Could it be that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is telling the truth for once?

Brady (Eric Martsolf) will be gobsmacked by the news that Kristen lays at his feet, namely the promise of the sound of the pitter-patter of little feet off in the distance.

Elsewhere, Jack (Matthew Ashford) drops a bombshell of a different sort. Eve (Kassie DePaiva) is utterly flummoxed to find that her once go-to guy no longer exists.

Jack tells Eve he has his memories back, and all heck breaks loose!

Meanwhile, another lovely lady is floored by jaw-droppingly bad news. What in the world has happened to rock poor Gabi’s (Camila Banus) world?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your Days of our Lives news alerts!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.