Days of our Lives spoilers: Eric and Nicole’s happiness is cut short by Marlena

The Days of our Lives video spoiler for the upcoming week teases that some very unexpected appearances and demises take Salem residents by surprise in an unforgettable week of soapalicious daytime viewing.

The fallout from the Stabi situation threatens to break more than one person as the circumstances surrounding this death reverberate through Horton Square. Gabi (Camila Banus) finally agreed to donate Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) heart, but it comes with strings and a whole lot of drama trauma.

Gabi takes his demise very badly and vows to go on a revenge kick to make herself feel better. This is not the sweet Gabriella we know. Will Rafe (Galen Gering) be able to stop her?

Speaking of Rafe, his involvement with Jordan (Chrishell Hartley) may come back to haunt him. She’s been up to no good since her return and things are about to take a shocking twist. Someone has it out for her and she may end up MIA without a clue as to her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, lovestruck Xander (Paul Telfer) plots to keep pregnant Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) in town. Uh oh. Will he make a deal with the devil to get what he wants? Something tells us Xander’s scheming will only make Sarah’s situation worse!

On the subject of star-crossed couples, one of Salem’s most beloved pairs gets a very unwelcome surprise just as they kick off a bodacious celebration. What brings an end to their happiness?

Has anyone besides us noticed how Marlena (Deidre Hall) manages to be everywhere at once, sometimes with disastrous results?

She really should have better boundaries considering that she’s a shrink. Then again, she’s treated half the town most of them, friends and family. Next week, things get awkward when she barges into someone’s place without warning. Let’s just say that no one wants their mom to interrupt their half-naked make-out session. What was she thinking?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.