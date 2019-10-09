Days of our Lives spoilers: Who does Gabi turn to after Stefan’s death?

On Days of our Lives, Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) hardly had time to come up for air from their whirlwind romance before he was shot dead. Theirs was a love-hate relationship that did a 180 in the end, with these two getting married first for business matters, and then actually falling in love.

That is until a wayward bullet took his life. But, in showbiz, the show must go on, and in life, everything is constantly moving forward. Gabi may be mourning now, but no smart, beautiful girl stays single on soaps for long. With such a plentitude of available men in Salem, do you think you know who Gabi will turn to for comfort and pair up with next?

Law-abiding Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) seems like a long shot for Gabi, but so did Stefan at one point. These two could bond over the fact that Stefan’s heart will soon be beating in Eli’s grandma after a miraculous transplant. Stranger things have happened!

If Gabi wants a fellow troublemaker capable of making her laugh as well as striking a pose, who better than the deliciously gorgeous man with the standout six-pack, Xander (Paul Telfer)?

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Gabi spent a great deal of time conniving together before her hookup with Stefan. Their chemistry sizzled, and right now, he could use a distraction from Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) just as Gabi needs a distraction from her loss.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) seems as if he’s turned a corner, but do tigers change their stripes? The Necktie Killer is into Ciara (Victoria Konefal) at the moment, but he was employed by Stefan and is at least a passing acquaintance with Gabi. Both know what it’s like to be shunned, in particular, due to their murderous streaks. Could this be a scary-licious match made in heaven?

Gabi has her pick of handsome men to lean on, the question is which one will she end up with?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.