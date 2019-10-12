Days of our Lives fans have been treated to a stunning and flashy show of storytelling with the heart transplant storyline and Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) demise unfolding. But quietly in the background, there has been another equally touching plot being told.

This slow simmer story involves Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). With his increased air time, many fans are asking who plays Xander on Days of our Lives, suddenly aware of the luminous presence of the man who has vowed to turn his life around for the woman he loves.

Paul Telfer is a Scottish actor who was born in 1979. He is married to actress Carmen Cusack. Telfer first appeared on the NBC soap in 2015, and this year he signed a contract, which means we’ll be seeing a lot more of the deliciously demented bad boy trying to redeem himself through love.

Will Xander succeed?

At the moment, Xander is being Xander, meaning his attempts to solve problems nearly always fall afoul of the law and/or morality. But, his intentions are good! To his credit, he did recently refuse to choke out the Necktie Killer.

Sarah wants to leave town because she can’t bear to see her baby daddy Eric (Greg Vaughn) move on without her. He has no idea Sarah is pregnant. He will try to intervene with a scheme that is sure to blow up eventually, but in the meantime, he needs a quick reason to keep Sarah in town.

Will he try to alter a DNA test? Try to write himself in as the father on the birth certificate? He could always turn to Dr. Rolf for some ingenuity, but we doubt that would be safe or sane.

What will Xander do next to ensure that Sarah and her baby remain in Salem with him?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.