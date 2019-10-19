Days of our Lives spoilers: Love is in the air for two sizzling Salem couples

The Days of our Lives video spoiler for the upcoming week promises that while show-stopping drama and bitter angst continue to rule the lives of several Salem residents, a very different kind of heightened anxiety fills the lives two legacy couples.

Will these four individuals who have dominated our screens for decades finally get their happily ever after? If so, their joy has been a long time coming.

Who are we talking about? You know about Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Jack’s (Matthew Ashford) love story coming to a satisfying climax, but there’s another winsome twosome who also have raised kids together, squabbled, been torn apart and come back together multiple times.

Next week, Justin (Wally Kurth) returns with a stunning proposition for Adrienne (Judi Evans).

They are in an intimate venue with flowers and wine on the table when the handsome lawyer presents a small box to the perky blonde. She opens it revealing a ring inside. Ah, how sweet—until a couple of interlopers arrive to crash the party.

Well, their son Sonny (Freddie Smith) isn’t exactly an outsider, but Justin appears peeved to have his happy moment interrupted by his spawn!

Elsewhere, Jack also has a special small package for Jennifer. Which would you rather have, Adrienne’s gorgeous sparkling ring, or Jennifer’s blueberry scone?

But wait, there’s more! That’s no ordinary scone that Jack hands Jennifer. Inside is a sparkler with a wattage bright enough to fill the room. Oh, that clever Jack, handing her a ring tucked inside her favorite breakfast pastry.

Which couple will say yes to matrimony and which one may want to wait to move forward into the land of bliss?

It’s complicated! Both pairs have had turbulent pasts plagued with trials and tribulations. Will all of the past angst be put on hold for a future filled with happiness?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.