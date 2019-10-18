Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Salem ladies fall ill, Jack pops the question, and Jordan is lethal

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise that the drama pot is bubbling and boiling as the events of the previous week take their toll on several Salemites. There will be joy and happiness scattered amidst the ruins, so it will not be a total eclipse of the moon.

Who is set to win and who is set to lose at the game of life? Let’s find out!

Several Salem women suddenly find themselves under the weather. Is it something in the water, or someone named, ahem, Dr. Rolf (William Utay) who is responsible for all of the swooning?

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is attending a joyous occasion when all of a sudden happiness wafts out the window. Has someone done something to make her ill, or could she be pregnant?

Elsewhere, someone who most definitely is pregnant experiences a medical crisis. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is in trouble when luckily for her, Brady (Eric Martsolf) lends a hand.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) is the third damsel to not feel herself. Of course, we know why in her case. Evil Dr. Rolf injected her with some potion that now is having strange effects. This is not good. Is there a chance Princess Gina is around the corner?

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is a great liar, so she shouldn’t be having this much trouble keeping a secret from Eric (Greg Vaughan). But, she is, perhaps Dr. Rolf slipped something in her tea as well?

Jordan (Chrishell Hartley) is large and in charge as she sets about devising a fatal agenda. This is after Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has the decency to issue an apology.

Just as in life, Salem will experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows next week. Gabi must say a forever goodbye to Stefan (Brandon Barash), and the task throws her into maximum meanness overdrive.

Balancing out the venom, a beautiful couple final reunites as Jack (Matthew Ashford) asks Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) to marry him.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.