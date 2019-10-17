Viewers just got used to seeing her back in town, so is Jordan leaving Days of our Lives already? It’s quite possible if a certain silver-haired fox has his way!

Jordan (Chrishell Hartley) has been a wild card recently, but is that reason enough to want her dead?

Longtime fans remember that back when she first came to Salem, Jordan was a mild-mannered, if somewhat stern, physical therapist. She became involved with Rafe (Galen Gering) and eventually, her country kin strode in, making things messy for her, and deadly for others.

Jordan was the good seed, while her brother Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), eventually became the Necktie Killer.

Fast forward to the future and the roles are reversed in a quite a twisty-turny bit of soapy rewriting. Ben is now a paragon of virtue and dating the town good girl, and Jordan is set on harming his girlfriend.

After it appeared that Jordan tried to mow down Ciara (Victoria Konefal), Ben asked Ciara’s grandfather for help. All Ben wanted was a simple institutionalization, but Victor (John Aniston) had other ideas!

When Victor takes care of an issue, one can consider it resolved. Thus, he hired a hitman to kill Jordan.

Fortunately for Jordan, the real hit and run driver was identified, and her protestations proved valid.

Also fortunately for her, Ben found the truth out in the nick of time and alerted Victor and he was able to call off the hit, as he said, “for now.”

That doesn’t mean that Jordan is out of the woods. She still has it in for Ciara, and Victor will do anything to protect her. Jordan will likely give Ben and Victor another reason to want her neutralized.

For some reason, Victor has been on a murderous streak lately. Before he tried to off Jordan, he ordered Xander (Paul Telfer) to kill Ben.

Will Victor strike out at Jordan again?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.