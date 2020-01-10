Deputy ratings adjusted up following series premiere on FOX

The Deputy ratings from its series premiere last week have been adjusted up, giving it an even stronger debut on the Thursday night lineup for FOX.

According to the update, the ratings share for viewers aged 18-49 stands at 0.8/4 and an estimated 4.75 million viewers tuned in to watch the debut at 9/8c on January 2.

That improved the show one-tenth over its original numbers, which was an increase shared by Last Man Standing in the 8/7c time slot.

It also extended the lead that FOX had during those first two primetime hours over every other major network. It means that the new season of Last Man Standing and the first season of Deputy are already a success.

It’s a big deal that FOX was able to win Thursday night in the ratings, but it’s also important to point out that the new episodes were going up against repeat episodes on all the other networks.

The question, moving forward, is if the Deputy ratings can stay strong based on word of mouth and if the FOX lead-ins to the show on Thursday nights can keep strong numbers as well.

Deputy cast shines in debut episode

Based on the series premiere, it looks like the Deputy cast is solid. Led by Stephen Dorff as Sheriff Bill Hollister, it has a strong core.

One person who really stood out last week was Bex Taylor-Klaus as Deputy Brianna Bishop. It was an unexpected and very welcome surprise from the show.

Other Deputy cast members include Yara Martinez as Dr. Paula Reyes, former Saved by the Bell actress Natalia Cigliuti as Teresa, and a new-look Brian Van Holt as Cade Ward.

Episode 2 of the new show on FOX will air on January 9, with the new sheriff still trying to find his way around the politics and red tape that might consume a lesser man.

Make sure to tune in and give this show a try, because along with a really strong cast, it presents some original writing and a lot of action.

Deputy airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on FOX.