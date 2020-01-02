Who is Dr. Paula Reyes on Deputy? Bull actress Yara Martinez’s new show

Actress Yara Martinez will be playing Dr. Paula Reyes on the Deputy cast. The new show debuts January 2 on FOX, following the story of Bill Hollister (Stephen Dorff), thrust into the role of sheriff.

Martinez plays Reyes, one of the main characters, as the show begins. From the early footage released for the show, she appears to be in a relationship with Hollister, who sees his job change when the elected sheriff is killed.

A full trailer for the series premiere is shared below, but it may also include scenes that will come later in Season 1.

Who is actress Yara Martinez?

Martinez played an important role in the CBS show Bull, where she is the sister of Benny Colon (Freddy Rodriguez). Martinez has co-starred as Isabella Colon (Izzy) since the first season of the show, but many episodes the characters have just referred to her in passing.

Izzy is also the ex-wife of Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly). She is now carrying his child on the show, so the character hasn’t entirely run its course, either. It could be interesting to see how Bull deals with Martinez working on a new show.

Yara Martinez also played a recurring character on Jane the Virgin as Dr. Luisa Alver and on The Tick as Miss Lint.

She is not new to television and was notable for her appearance as Felicia on True Detective as well. Now, Martinez takes on a central role on Deputy, where she will likely feature in every episode of the first season.

There's only one place you need to be tomorrow. Watch the series premiere of #DeputyonFOX at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/hCG0Wx5lb9 — DeputyonFOX (@DeputyonFOX) January 1, 2020

Deputy is getting a massive push from FOX, and the network is hoping that it can catch on with the Thursday night lineup. It will have some fierce competition, as soon it will go up against Mom on CBS, Grey’s Anatomy on ABC, and the final episodes of Will & Grace on NBC.

Deputy airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on FOX.