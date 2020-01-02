Who is Cade Ward on Deputy cast? Brian Van Holt joins new FOX show

The character of Cade Ward is going to be a fun one on the Deputy cast. Actor Brian Van Holt has taken on the part, and clips of his role appear to show that he could add toughness and some comedy to the program.

Deputy is a new show on FOX from director/executive producer David Ayer. He worked on Training Day and End of Watch before this project, showing that he knows how to work well with the genre.

On January 2, the Deputy series premiere will hit FOX at 9/8c, kicking off what the network hopes to be a new and successful show with an intriguing premise.

As for the premise, the elected sheriff has been killed, forcing a new man to take the job that he never really wanted. That man is Bill Hollister, played by veteran actor Stephen Dorf.

Who plays Cade Ward on Deputy cast?

Actor Brian Van Holt has one of those faces that is instantly recognizable, but also one that viewers may not be able to place right away. He is best known for his role as Bobby Cobb on the Courteney Cox comedy, Cougar Town.

Van Holt has also appeared on shows like Training Day, Community, Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D., and CSI: Crime Series Investigation in smaller roles.

Films that Van Holt recently appeared in include Wild, Den of Thieves, and Age of Summer. He also had smaller roles in the movies Windtalkers, Black Hawk Down, and S.W.A.T.

Now, Van Holt is going to make a name for himself in the role of Cade Ward. The show describes him as “a former Marine stationed in Afghanistan, eight years sober and one of Bill’s few confidantes.”

This description makes it seem like he will be crucial to the new sheriff as the show gets rolling.

Also starring in the new show is actress Yara Martinez, who makes the jump from Bull over on CBS.

Deputy airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on FOX.