Who plays Teresa on Deputy cast? Saved by the Bell actress Natalia Cigliuti joins new show

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Natalia Cigliuti is playing Teresa on the Deputy cast and she is a long way from her time on Saved by the Bell. This new role will definitely let her show what she can do now on the small screen.

Teresa is the wife of Cade Ward, who is played by Brian Van Holt on the show. According to Deadline, “She’s a prestigious law school graduate who turned her back on offers from top law firms to become a public defender in the Los Angeles Superior Court.”

The new show debuts on Thursday, January 2 and stars Stephen Dorff as the main character. Dorff plays a deputy who must step up and fill the role of sheriff when his predecessor has been murdered. He will lead a new team of people looking to dole out their own brand of justice.

Are you ready for the premiere of #DeputyonFOX? Tune in Thursday at 9/8c on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/yVX7z0P5RS — DeputyonFOX (@DeputyonFOX) December 30, 2019

FOX has been heavily promoting the new drama with the hope that it can do well in the ratings each Thursday night. The show gets started right away in 2020, with a debut on the first Thursday night of the new year.

Who is actress Natalia Cigliuti on Deputy cast?

Cigliuti got her first real break as Lindsay Warner on Saved by the Bell: The New Class. She then went on to have recurring roles on Beverly Hills, 90210, Pacific Palisades, Odd Man Out, and The Random Years.

Cigliuti also spent some time on All My Children as Anita Santos Warner, as Bobbi Gilardi on Raising the Bar, and as Josie Woods on This Is Us.

It will be interesting to see how many viewers of Deputy remember Natalia Cigliuti from her days as Lindsay Warner on Saved by the Bell: The New Class, because she looks a bit different this time around.

Get the posse and listen to #DeputyonFOX's anthems to get ready for the series premiere tomorrow at 9/8c: https://t.co/pF3Mfb1doU pic.twitter.com/r1fDs2xkbM — DeputyonFOX (@DeputyonFOX) January 1, 2020

Make sure to tune in to see Cigliuti, Stephen Dorff, Brian Van Holt, Yara Martinez, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, and Danielle Moné Truitt when the Deputy cast debuts.

Deputy airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on FOX.