Who plays Sheriff Bill Hollister on Deputy? Stephen Dorff leads cast

Sheriff Bill Hollister is the main character on Deputy, a new show debuting on FOX. Hollister starts the show as a deputy but is forced to take over a new role when the sheriff is killed.

The first episode of the new drama takes place on Thursday, January 2 at 9/8c on FOX. It’s a show that the network has been promoting a lot, so it will be interesting to see if that turns into some great ratings.

As for the character of Bill Hollister, he brings a lot of toughness to the screen, and the early trailers for the show make it look like he is ready to do the job in his way. That is likely to lead to pushback from other brass, but that’s what ends up making a show like this work with viewers.

Who plays Sheriff Bill Hollister on Deputy?

Actor Stephen Dorff stars as the main character of the show. He has been acting for a long time and recently showed what he could do in a role with a badge.

Dorff co-starred with Mahershala Ali on Season 3 of True Detective. Dorff played Detective Roland West, and it was certainly a memorable role that stuck with viewers. It also showed that he has matured as an actor and might be ready to lead a show like Deputy.

There are several other roles that Dorff has been known for in the past, including Deacon Frost in the first Wesley Snipes Blade movie. Dorff has also appeared in the films Cold Creek Manor, Public Enemies, and Immortals.

Dorff was also on a lot of television shows during the 1980s, appearing on episodes of Family Ties, Married… with Children, Diff’rent Strokes, and The New Leave It to Beaver.

Joining Stephen Dorff on the Deputy cast are also Brian Van Holt as Cade Ward and Yara Martinez and Paula Reyes.

Deputy airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on FOX.