Who is Bex Taylor-Klaus on Deputy? Plays role of Brianna Bishop

Bex Taylor-Klaus is taking on a fun new role on the Deputy cast this winter. The new show, which debuts January 2 on FOX, shows what happens when a deputy is asked to fill the shoes of a murdered sheriff.

Stephen Dorf plays the main character of Bill Hollister on the show and the early trailers show that he will present a gruff exterior for the new character. He also looks ready to do the job his own way with a team of his own choosing.

Taylor-Klaus plays Brianna Bishop, who is going to be working very closely with Hollister on the show. The character also looks ready for the job, sharing a lot of scenes with Hollister and clearly ready to get down to business with this shift in career status.

Bex Taylor-Klaus started to become very noticeable in the breakthrough role of Bullet on The Killing. That was a role that spun off into other exciting endeavors on television.

Over the years, Taylor-Klaus has played Lex on House of Lies, Audrey Jensen on Scream: The TV Series, the voice of Pidge on Voltron, and Sin on Arrow.

Recently, Taylor-Klaus was very noticeable as Casey on the latest season of 13 Reasons Why. It was certainly another role that put them on the map and set the stage for what is now going to take place on Deputy.

According to FOX, Taylor-Klaus plays Deputy Brianna Bishop, a “whip-smart, sarcastic driver in charge of Bill’s security detail.” It’s one of several people who are going to get a lot of trust from the new sheriff as he looks to blaze his own trail on the job.

The clip below shows Deputy Bishop in action.

Don’t miss the series premiere when it airs on Thursday, January 2 at 9/8c. The show will continue in the time slot and try to draw viewers to FOX on a night that will also have Grey’s Anatomy, Will & Grace, and Mom competing against it on other networks.

Deputy airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on FOX.