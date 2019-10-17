Lindsie Chrisley releases statement via attorney ahead of Dr. Phil appearance

Lindsie Chrisley is set to appear on Dr. Phil later this afternoon. She is finally speaking out about the accusations her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, have launched against her in the wake of their own scandal.

Back in August, Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on tax evasion and bank fraud charges. Since then, they have accused Lindsie Chrisley of trying to sabotage them alongside her biological mother. Todd alleged his eldest daughter had extramarital affairs and issued a statement naming two Bachelor Nation stars.

On social media, Lindsie Chrisley has denied the allegations that she was a part of what was happening between her mom and dad. She distanced herself from the family a few years ago and hasn’t spoken out about them much at all. That has changed given the accusations Todd and Julie Chrisley have now launched against her.

Earlier today, Lindsie Chrisley released a statement via her attorney ahead of her Dr. Phil appearance this afternoon. It read, in part, “Despite the fact that Lindsie has nothing to do with Mr. and Mrs. civil and criminal tax matters, it seems they have made her the main focus of their attention in order to distract from their own wrongdoing.”

It is expected that Lindsie Chrisley will address all of the accusations that her parents have thrown her way. She hired extra security in fear that her brothers would retaliate against her following the fallout in August. Lindsie also revealed that she doesn’t wish jail time on her father, Todd Chrisley, despite all of the collateral damage that has happened.

Both Todd and Julie Chrisley were cleared of tax evasion charges in Georgia earlier this month. While that doesn’t mean the legal process is over for them stemming from their indictment, it was one small victory in the case that has been plaguing them for months.

Be sure to tune in to Dr. Phil to find out what Lindsie Chrisley has to say about everything that has transpired over the last few months.