Todd and Julie Chrisley cleared of tax evasion charge in Georgia

Todd and Julie Chrisley have reason to celebrate today. In August, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were indicted on tax evasion and bank fraud charges. They have maintained their innocence since the beginning, and now, it looks like they have been vindicated.
Earlier today, it was reported that Todd and Julie Chrisley were cleared of the tax evasion charge in Georgia. They were accused of not paying nearly $2 million in taxes between 2008 and 2016. After going through all of the paperwork, it was revealed that the Chrisleys overpaid four years and underpaid for four years. After everything was recalculated and combed through, Todd and Julie Chrisley ended with a net liability of $77,000 for an incorrect filing one year.
Throughout the last several weeks, Todd and Julie Chrisley have remained positive and have continued to meet work-related commitments. Before the indictment was handed down, Todd Chrisley shared a statement about what was expected to happen. He has been upfront with followers and has provided as much of the truth as he possibly can.
View this post on Instagram
Since March 2017 we have lived with this storm of lies, fraudulent misrepresentations and betrayal regarding the false claims alleged against us with the Georgia Dept of Revenue, we’ve endured press standing outside our homes, agents confronting our kids in restaurants, and constant leaks to the press to bolster the lies that started this investigation, false claims of millions of dollars owed because the bigger the number the more people want to read about it, only to resolve the matter for pennies on the dollar…we have always relied on the excellent advice of accountants. This settlement and what we’ve been put through by the Ga Dept Of Revenue should be a wake up call to all taxpayers in the state of Georgia, these folks have the authority to raid your homes, businesses, confront you in public and harass your friends and family and do it with Confidence because they have no accountability unless you spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to prove your innocence. I thank God for walking us through this part of the storm with grace, I thank our attorneys, Chris Anulewicz and Mike Bowers for closing the matter out and bringing to light the corruption within the George Dept of Revenue and for everyone that has believed in us from the beginning and also for those who didn’t because your comments have made us stronger…
Moving forward, Todd and Julie Chrisley still have some legal issues to work out. Having the tax evasion charge dropped was a huge win for the family. They have been harassed since the ordeal began, and their family has been separated over it. Todd and Julie Chrisley are no longer in contact with Lindsie Chrisley and have speculated that she played a role in the IRS investigation into the family’s finances.
Chrisley Knows Best fans are happy to hear the latest update on Todd and Julie Chrisley. There have been plenty of supporters standing behind the family.
In a statement released earlier today, Todd Chrisley wrote, in part, “ I thank God for walking us through this part of the storm with grace, I thank our attorneys, Chris Anulewicz and Mike Bowers for closing the matter out and bringing to light the corruption within the George Dept of Revenue and for everyone that has believed in us from the beginning and also for those who didn’t because your comments have made us stronger…”
Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)
- Todd and Julie Chrisley cleared of tax evasion charge in Georgia - 8th October 2019
- Duggar family finally visits Jinger Duggar in California with Josh Duggar along for the ride - 8th October 2019
- Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar pack on the PDA ahead of daughter’s birth - 7th October 2019