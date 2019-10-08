Todd and Julie Chrisley cleared of tax evasion charge in Georgia

Todd and Julie Chrisley have reason to celebrate today. In August, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were indicted on tax evasion and bank fraud charges. They have maintained their innocence since the beginning, and now, it looks like they have been vindicated.

Earlier today, it was reported that Todd and Julie Chrisley were cleared of the tax evasion charge in Georgia. They were accused of not paying nearly $2 million in taxes between 2008 and 2016. After going through all of the paperwork, it was revealed that the Chrisleys overpaid four years and underpaid for four years. After everything was recalculated and combed through, Todd and Julie Chrisley ended with a net liability of $77,000 for an incorrect filing one year.

Throughout the last several weeks, Todd and Julie Chrisley have remained positive and have continued to meet work-related commitments. Before the indictment was handed down, Todd Chrisley shared a statement about what was expected to happen. He has been upfront with followers and has provided as much of the truth as he possibly can.

Moving forward, Todd and Julie Chrisley still have some legal issues to work out. Having the tax evasion charge dropped was a huge win for the family. They have been harassed since the ordeal began, and their family has been separated over it. Todd and Julie Chrisley are no longer in contact with Lindsie Chrisley and have speculated that she played a role in the IRS investigation into the family’s finances.

Chrisley Knows Best fans are happy to hear the latest update on Todd and Julie Chrisley. There have been plenty of supporters standing behind the family.

In a statement released earlier today, Todd Chrisley wrote, in part, “ I thank God for walking us through this part of the storm with grace, I thank our attorneys, Chris Anulewicz and Mike Bowers for closing the matter out and bringing to light the corruption within the George Dept of Revenue and for everyone that has believed in us from the beginning and also for those who didn’t because your comments have made us stronger…”