Lindsie Chrisley won’t forgive Todd Chrisley but she doesn’t want him locked up either

Lindsie Chrisley is still making headlines following the indictment of her father, Todd Chrisley, and legal mother, Julie Chrisley on tax evasion and bank fraud charges.

Since their arrest last month, the eldest Chrisley daughter has found herself in the center of a media firestorm.

Robby Hayes has been along for the ride with Lindsie Chrisley. Todd Chrisley and his son Chase Chrisley allegedly extorted the two over a sex tape.

Hayes confirmed the tape existed but explained that neither he nor Lindsie had consented to it. The filming came at the hands of a puppy cam at a friend’s house where the two were staying.

Todd Chrisley was the one who initially released the information about the sex tape featuring his daughter and Robby Hayes. The Chrisley Knows Best star also mentioned Josh Murray, but the Bachelor Nation star revealed that he is friends with Lindsie and has been for years.

In the wake of the allegations that Todd Chrisley had attempted to extort Lindsie Chrisley and Robby Hayes, she hired extra security.

She revealed that she was worried about revenge violence, especially from her oldest brother, Kyle Chrisley who recently reconciled with the family after being estranged for years.

Just last night, TMZ caught up with Lindsie Chrisley at LAX where she told them she would never forgive her father for what he has done. She doesn’t wish him any harm though, as she revealed that she hopes Todd Chrisley isn’t put away for his crimes.

It looks like there will be no chance of reconciliation with Todd Chrisley after what happened and it has taken a toll on Lindsie Chrisley.

She has made her Instagram private. She also took some time away from her podcast, Coffee Convos, where she co-hosts with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. She recently returned, and hopefully, things will stabilize soon.