Lindsie Chrisley sex tape: Robby Hayes breaks silence, confirms hookup

Robby Hayes is finally commenting on the Lindsie Chrisley sex tape scandal that broke last week. He remained silent following the statement that was released by Todd Chrisley indicating that the Bachelor Nation star made a sex tape with the Coffee Convos co-host.

Todd Chrisley issued a statement to combat rumors that he was attempting to extort his daughter Lindside Chrisley. She released a statement alleging her father and brother, Chase Chrisley, threatened to release a sex tape if she didn’t lie for them. The Chrisley Knows Best star then released a statement that detailed Lindsie’s alleged extramarital affairs with Bachelor Nation’s Josh Murray and Robby Hayes.

For his part, Josh Murray revealed that he was friends with Lindsie Chrisley and has been for years. He didn’t confirm or deny a relationship or an affair with her, but called what Todd Chrisley said about his daughter “gossip.”

During an appearance on the Housewives and Vanderpump podcast on Wednesday, Robby Hayes confirmed there was a tape of him and Lindisie Chrisley. He revealed that it wasn’t a sex tape in the traditional matter. Hayes and Chrisley were caught on a security camera in a home they were staying at.

It wasn’t a planned out tape, something he was very specific about. Robby and Lindsie have been in contact about the situation.

“I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles,” Robby explained. “Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on.”

Recently, Lindsie Chrisley revealed she hired private security to accompany her. She is afraid that her father or brother will retaliate with violence. Todd and Julie Chrisley have remained quiet about the situation with Lindsie while Chase Chrisley has publicly denounced her as his sister.

All of this fallout comes after Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on several counts of tax evasion and bank fraud. They are said to believe that Lindsie Chrisley took part in giving into to the federal agents, though she denies that is the case.

Unfortunately, Robby Hayes and Josh Murray and their alleged relationships with Lindsie Chrisley became collateral damage in a war of words.