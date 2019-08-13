Todd Chrisley and wife Julie indicted on tax evasion and bank fraud charges

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been indicted on federal charges for tax evasion and bank fraud.

The reality star couple could reportedly face up to 30 years in prison. Both Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged with 11 counts related to the alleged bank fraud and tax evasion.

There have been conflicting claims from the federal court indictments and Todd Chrisley’s statement on social media.

The reality star claims all of this stems from an ex-employee who defrauded them and put them into this predicament. He claims that there have been documents which were fabricated and that he and his wife will be vindicated when the time comes.

However, the federal indictment alleges a lot more happened than Todd Chrisley has claimed. According to the court papers, he and Julie Chrisley put money into a production company account and neglected to pay taxes in 2014, 2015, or 2016. After they did get caught up, the numbers were allegedly bogus.

Also indicted with Todd and Julie Chrisley is their accountant, Peter Tarantino, with the three of them listed on the documents filed in Georgia earlier today.

Savannah Chrisley spoke up in support of her mom and dad on Instagram after the message was posted yesterday.

There have been questions in the past about Todd Chrisley and his finances. In 2017, Chrisley talked about his residence and income during an interview with Domenick Nati, which has been cited in the indictment.

The case is ongoing.