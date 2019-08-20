Lindsie Chrisley hires security detail following concerns of retaliation violence

Lindsie Chrisley is pulling out all of the stops to ensure she is safe amid the ongoing drama with her family by hiring private security. Over the past week, things have gotten intense for the former reality star and podcast host following the string of drama that has come down upon the Chrisley family.

It has been at least two years since Lindsie Chrisley was a part of Chrisley Knows Best. She began the show with her family and stuck around for a little while before shying away from the camera. She disappeared from the spotlight and then resurfaced on a podcast with Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry.

Last week, Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on several counts of tax evasion and bank fraud. The Chrisley Knows Best stars have claimed innocence and even attempted to head things off by releasing a statement on Instagram the night before the indictment was handed down. Both parties turned themselves in and were released on bond and are currently awaiting trial.

Things took a turn for the worse when Lindsie Chrisley revealed that Todd Chrisley reportedly tried to extort her with a sex tape she made with Bachelor Nation star Robby Hayes. The Chrisley Knows Best dad did release a statement about Lindsie’s reported transgressions with Hayes and with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Josh Murray.

There have been some allegations that Lindsie Chrisley took part in giving info to investigators on Todd and Julie Chrisley. Chase Chrisley has publicly denounced his oldest sister, once again throwing the family rift into the spotlight. Now, Lindsie is walking around with security because she is reportedly afraid that her brothers may retaliate with violence despite her denials that she had anything to do with the indictment.

The concern isn’t without just cause for Lindsie Chrisley though. Her brother, Kyle Chrisley, was arrested once before for domestic violence because he allegedly hit her in the face. He had previously been estranged from the family but is reportedly back in Todd and Julie’s good graces following the events that have transpired.

At this point, it is unclear where the drama will go from here. Lindsie Chrisley doesn’t feel safe and she is currently caught in a firestorm that coincides with her famous family whether she helped with the indictment or not. She denies any wrongdoing but her family thinks otherwise.

The case against Todd and Julie Chrisley is ongoing.