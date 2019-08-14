Todd and Julie Chrisley in federal custody following federal indictment [UPDATE]

UPDATE: After seeing a judge, Todd and Julie Chrisley were given the option of bonding out for $100,000 each and they must surrender their passports.

Todd and Julie Chrisley turned themselves in to authorities on Wednesday morning following an indictment for tax evasion and bank fraud. The Chrisley Knows Best stars are expected to see a judge later in the day.

The Chrisleys were indicted on federal charges related to bank fraud and tax evasion. The indictment was handed down yesterday in Georgia following an announcement from the reality star Monday night that said the charges were coming.

Currently, Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged with counts of bank fraud and tax evasion alongside their accountant, Peter Tarantino. The accusations against the couple stem from 2014, 2015, and 2106 according to the paperwork. It is alleged that Julie helped to falsify documents about how much money their accounts had.

Both Todd and Julie Chrisley have proclaimed their innocence. On Monday, Todd shared a lengthy Instagram post in which he explained that this mess stems from an ex-employee and that he and Julie maintain their innocence. He didn’t go into detail but revealed that the truth will be told.

While they are maintaining their innocence, the indictment has included some statements from an interview Todd Chrisley did with Domenick Nati in 2017. The couple has been under investigation for quite some time now despite the indictment coming just yesterday.

At this point, Chrisley Knows Best is still slated to return this fall for the second half of the season. There have been rumors that the series was canceled in light of the charges against its two stars, though the network denies that is the case.

The show left off when Savannah Chrisley became engaged to Nic Kerdiles. That happened in December 2018 and several months have passed since then.

The case against Todd and Julie Chrisley is ongoing.