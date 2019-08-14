Peter Tarantino: Who is accountant indicted along with Todd Chrisley?

Peter Tarantino is the accountant who was hired by Todd and Julie Chrisley to help with their finances and tax preparations. Yesterday, he was indicted alongside his clients on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

As this story unfolds, more information about Peter Tarantino is going to be coming out. Right now, he is listed on the paperwork that was filed in Georgia yesterday and that means he will be a big part in what will happen moving forward. Todd and Julie Chrisley are both facing up to 30 years if convicted of the crimes they are charged with.

Who is Peter Tarantino?

He is based in Roswell, Georgia. Peter Tarantino is part of CPA Tarantino. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) who graduated from Pace University in New York City with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with concentrations in Accounting, Taxation, and Law.

According to his bio on the CPA Tarantino website, Peter Tarantino is a Brooklyn native and has been working in his field since 1986.

He is married with two sons. It was only after the birth of his first son that Tarantino and his wife decided to move to the South to raise their family. Ultimately, they decided to move to Atlanta in 1999, where he continued to work as a CPA with small and medium-sized business.

What does Peter Tarantino do?

As a CPA, Peter Tarantino is responsible for managing finances and preparing the proper documents when it comes time to file taxes for the previous year. His firm focuses on accounting, business valuation, and IRS audits.

At this point, the length of his relationship with Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley has not been made clear. The timeline in question dealt with taxes from 2014, 2015, and 2016. Peter Tarantino has not publicly commented about the indictment or the timeframe in which the Chrisleys were his clients.

The case against the Chrisleys and Peter Tarantino is ongoing.