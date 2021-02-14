Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer hits online with new footage and Easter eggs

The Justice League trailer just hit for HBO Max. Pic credit: Warner Bros

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be here in just over one month and now we have a trailer to show for it.

The trailer hit and Snyder’s grimdark vision was on full display, with an angsty Superman, a brooding and monologuing Batman, and lots of explosions and R-rated battles with Darkseid and his Apokolips Squad.

It is exactly what Snyder fans want from their favorite director and he delivers it in spades with this new trailer.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer

The new Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer is exactly what Snyder fans expected to see.

Its starts out with Superman howling to the skies, bringing back the angsty Man of Steel that Snyder Cut fans love so much. It also brings back Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor to give some monologue about what is to come.

The musical score is overwhelming, with Zack Snyder’s bringing in Junkie XL to work on the score (Danny Elfman replaced him in the original movie).

The biggest changes to Justice League include bringing in Darkseid and his allies in this movie since Snyder won’t get a chance to do it in a sequel. Yes, this includes Granny Goodness.

There are also new scenes with Flash and Cyborg and Superman got to use his black suit from the comics.

Joker: ‘We live in a society’

The trailer ends with a joke line.

The comment begins, “We live in a society where honor is a distant memory,” and then it is shown that Joker is saying it. This is a pretty funny joke and it goes back 30 years now.

It was in 1991 when the hit sitcom Seinfeld had Jason Alexander’s George Costanza getting angry when someone grabbed a payphone he was waiting to use.

He angrily yelled out, “You know we’re living in a society where we’re supposed to act in a civilized way.”

Starting in 2015, memes began to pop up with Joker and some very cringeworthy captions, ranging from “Gamers Rise Up” to “We Live in a Society.”

In 2018, a petition started with fans begging Todd Phillips to have Joker say “We live in a society” in the Joker movie. It never happened, but now, three years later, Joker has said it in the Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer.

Snyder said there will be very few jokes in his Justice League cut, but one hopes this wasn’t done seriously and Joker saying this line remains tongue-in-cheek.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuts on March 18 on HBO Max.