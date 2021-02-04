Justice League: The Snyder Cut earns a family-friendly R Rating

Teaser Art for Justice League The Snyder Cut. Pic credit: HBO Max

DC and Warner Brothers are ramping up the long-awaited release of Zack Snyder’s vision of the Justice League which means more details are being revealed about the massive differences between this version and Joss Whedon’s.

The biggest indicator of said difference is the official MPA rating of the upcoming film which does not sound remotely like the same movie. In fact, it sounds like the film will be tailored to a mature demographic just like Batman v. Superman’s Ultimate Edition.

So what does the official rating mean for the Justice League: The Snyder Cut? Here is the official reason according to the MPA rating.

What is Justice League: The Snyder Cut rated?

The original cut of Justice League had a PG-13 rating “for sequences of sci-fi violence and action.” The film which Whedon finished due to a tragic event in Snyder’s life was mostly safe for general audiences. One might say the most traumatizing aspect of the 2017 version was witnessing Henry Cavill’s CGI-ed lip.

According to FilmRatings, Justice League: Snyder Cut will be Rated R, specifically “for violence and some language.” This basically implies that the violence will not be similar to Whedon’s version where it’s unrealistic and cartoonish. This means someone is going to bleed in this film.

As far as language, it’s probably a guarantee that some F-bombs are going to be dropped in there. So audiences might want to exercise caution with the children.

More about Justice League: The Snyder Cut’s R-rating

The film has gone through a strange journey to get to this stage. Between an extremely outspoken #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign by the fanbase and WB dropping a $70 million budget for the recut, this has been one of the most fascinating stories for a comic book film since Richard Donner’s Superman films.

The rating should not surprise most viewers. The Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition was more aggressive on the violence and this was strongly conveyed in almost every scene involving Ben Affleck’s Batman.

And considering the latest image of Jared Leto’s return as Joker, the film will certainly have some disturbing moments.

And while many can debate the quality of that movie, the Ultimate Edition was a superior version of the film.

The question remains whether the Snyder Cut will be worthy of its $70 million dollar investment?

Justice League: The Snyder Cut will release on HBO Max on March 18.